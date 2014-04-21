Shintech Considers Louisiana Cracker

Shintech, the U.S. arm of Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, is planning to build an ethylene steam cracker in Louisiana. The polyvinyl chloride maker has filed for permits with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for the unit, which would have 500,000 metric tons per year of capacity. With the permit application, Shintech is the 11th company to publicly disclose plans for a U.S. ethylene cracker based on cheap raw materials extracted from shale gas. The company says the ethylene project will likely be sited on industrial land it already owns.
