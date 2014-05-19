European Firms Serve Brazilian Pulp Makers

Kemira and AkzoNobel both have deals to supply bleaching chemicals to Brazilian pulp manufacturers. Finland-based Kemira will build a plant in Paraná, Brazil, that supplies sodium chlorate to Klabin, which is building a pulp facility in Paraná. Kemira says the facility, to open in the first half of 2016, will cost roughly $75 million to build. Meanwhile, the Dutch firm AkzoNobel has opened a $115 million plant in northern Brazil that will supply the Suzano Maranhão pulp mill with sodium chlorate and other chemicals needed to make pulp.
