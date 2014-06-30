Evonik Looks Closely At Bubble Columns

German chemical maker Evonik Industries created a bubble column test facility at its site in Marl, Germany, with the goal of improving its understanding of the reactors. Bubble columns, in which a gas is bubbled through a large tube of liquid from bottom to top, are used to produce some 50 million metric tons of chemicals every year, Evonik estimates. A better understanding of the fluid dynamics of the columns will help make chemical production more efficient, the firm says.
