Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Albemarle To Buy Specialty Chemical Maker Rockwood

Acquisition: Albemarle will gain lithium operations, cash flow, and size

by Melody M. Bomgardner
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The New Albemarle At A Glance

null

 

\

Sales: $4.0 billion

Businesses (% of sales):

R&D spending: $105 million

Employees: 7,731

NOTE: Figures, which are pro forma, are for 2013.

Specialty chemical firm Albemarle has agreed to buy Rockwood Holdings for $6.2 billion in a cash and stock deal. The deal brings scale and product diversity that will be transformative for Albemarle, analysts say, giving the slow-growth firm access to high-growth and high-margin markets.

The deal values Rockwood at $85.53 per share, a 13% premium on its July 14 stock price. It will add $1.4 billion in annual sales of lithium chemicals and surface treatments to Albemarle’s more mature bromine chemicals and catalysts units.

The sale of Rockwood does not come as a surprise. In 2010, then-CEO Seifi Ghasemi told investors that the firm was considering spinning off its lithium operation in four to five years. Last September, it struck a deal to sell its titanium dioxide business to Huntsman Corp. for $1.3 billion. On July 1, Ghasemi left the firm to take the helm of Air Products & Chemicals.

Meanwhile, Albemarle has been eyeing lithium production to gain entry to the growing market for electric vehicle batteries. In 2011, it began a program to extract lithium from brine at its Magnolia, Ark., bromine facility.

The opportunity to add Rockwood’s lithium resources and production to Albemarle’s bromine expertise was a big reason for the deal, according to Luther C. (Luke) Kissam IV, Albemarle’s CEO. In a conference call with analysts, he said lithium would be the fastest growing of his firm’s four major businesses.

The lithium business will also help Albemarle hedge its portfolio risk in a future that may see a move away from gasoline as a transportation fuel, suggests Laurence Alexander, analyst at investment bank Jefferies. In 2013, Albemarle’s catalyst business, which supplies petroleum refiners, was responsible for 40% of its sales.

After the integration, Albemarle will be a $4 billion-per-year chemical company. The firm will use a projected $500 million in annual cash flow and $100 million in operating savings to pay down debt and invest for the future. “We will be in a position to pursue organic growth and other acquisitions,” Kissam said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elementis rejects offer from Innospec
40 North ups Grace bid again
FMC lithium spin-off Livent sets stock offering price

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE