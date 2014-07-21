Thermo Will Divest Cole-Parmer Unit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed an agreement to sell its Cole-Parmer laboratory and industrial fluid handling products and services business to private equity firm GTCR for $480 million. Based in Vernon Hills, Ill., Cole-Parmer employs 400 people and had sales of $230 million last year. Thermo Fisher acquired the business in 2001 for $205 million but isn’t giving a reason for selling it now. Chicago-based GTCR says it expects to build Cole-Parmer into a leading company within the life sciences and lab supply industry.
