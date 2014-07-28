Call for nominations for Richards Medal

The ACS Northeastern Section is soliciting nominations for the 2014 Theodore William Richards Medal for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. The medal honors the U.S.’s first chemistry Nobel Laureate and is awarded every two years.
Nomination packages consisting of a brief curriculum vitae for the nominee and a clear and concise nomination letter outlining the conspicuous achievements in chemistry on which the nomination is based should be submitted electronically as a single pdf file to the cochairs of the 2014 ACS Richards Medal Committee, Rosina Georgiadis at rgeorgia@bu.edu and Sheila Hauck at sheila.hauck@gmail.com.
Nominations must be received by Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/awards_richards-medal.html.
