Evonik Industries and AkzoNobel are in talks about building a membrane-based chlor-alkali facility at Akzo’s site in Ibbenbüren, Germany. To produce chlorine and potassium hydroxide, the plant will replace similar mercury-cell-based operations at the site. The partners expect the facility to open in the third quarter of 2017 in advance of a new law that requires the end of mercury-based production by 2018. Akzo will market chlorine and hydrogen. Evonik will market potassium hydroxide, converting some to potassium carbonate at its plant in Lülsdorf, Germany.
