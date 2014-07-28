Herty Award Recipient Named

Luigi G. Marzilli, the William White Tison Professor of Chemistry and chair of inorganic chemistry at Louisiana State University, has been awarded the 2014 Charles Holmes Herty Medal by the ACS Georgia Section. The award honors outstanding work and service by a chemist in the Southeast.
Marzilli is being recognized for his work in elucidating the role of metals in biology and medicine and for his advancement of young scientists through his service at universities and funding agencies. The medal will be presented at the 80th Herty Awards Dinner on Sept. 4.
