Dow Helps Improve Fracking Sands

Preferred Technology, a provider of resin-coated sand used in hydraulic fracturing, is expanding its output of sands based on acrylic coating technology developed with Dow Chemical. Preferred says the new fracking sands are the only ones in the industry that cost-effectively limit worker exposure to silica dust and meet all current and proposed OSHA standards. Sand-coating capability is now installed at two of the company’s sand facilities. Preferred is upgrading two more of its sites and working with Dow to install coating capability at customer sites as well.
