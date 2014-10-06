Baxter Establishes Cambridge R&D Site …

In advance of spinning off its biopharmaceuticals business, Baxter is establishing an R&D center in Cambridge, Mass., for the new company. To become stand-alone in mid-2015, the new firm, Baxalta, will focus on hematology, immunology, gene therapy, and biosimilars. Some 400 scientists will be based at the R&D center, alongside Baxalta’s business development, oncology, and biosimilars teams. Baxalta will continue R&D in Vienna, Austria, but some R&D positions from California and Austria will relocate to Massachusetts.
