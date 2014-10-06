More Carbon Fiber Planned For France

Hexcel plans to spend $250 million on a plant in Roussillon, France, that will make carbon fiber and its precursors. The new unit, the company’s first in France, will supplement carbon fiber facilities in the U.S. and Spain. The additional capacity, to be fully operational by 2018, will meet growing demand from aerospace customers for strong, lightweight components, Hexcel says. Separately, Japanese competitor Toray Industries just completed a precursor plant in Lacq, France, to support carbon fiber expansions in France and elsewhere.
