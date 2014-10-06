CoorsTek Funds R&D At Colorado School

Colorado School of Mines will get a new science and engineering center with the help of almost $27 million from CoorsTek, an engineered-ceramics firm, and the Coors family. Combined with a $14.6 million grant from the state of Colorado, the donation will enable the construction of the 95,000-sq-ft CoorsTek Center for Applied Science & Engineering on the school’s campus in Golden, Colo. Earlier CoorsTek donations to the school include one of the most advanced electron microscopes in the U.S.
