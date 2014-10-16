Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Academic Award

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Shannon S. Stahl, University of Wisconsin, Madison, for developing aerobic oxidation reactions for pharmaceutical synthesis using an inexpensive copper catalyst and O2

As oxidizing reagents go, molecular oxygen is as green as they get. But two issues have stood in O2’s way, according to chemistry professor Shannon S. Stahl of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “The combination of O2 with organic solvents is widely viewed as an insurmountable safety challenge,” Stahl says. “And there aren’t any aerobic oxidation reactions good enough to bother dealing with the safety issue.”

Stahl and his research group recently knocked down both barriers, an accomplishment that many in the pharmaceutical industry will welcome. O2 is rarely considered as an oxidant because of the risk of fire or explosion. That leaves chemists the option of using traditional oxidants such as permanganate and hypochlorite, which are often hazardous, generate excessive waste, or are costly. In many cases, alternative synthetic routes are chosen that avoid oxidation altogether, even if they are less efficient.

GREEN OXIDATIONS
Graphic shows a catalyst system that enables safe O2 oxidations of alcohols to aldehydes, example structures of which are shown.
Stahl’s team developed a catalyst system that enables safe O2 oxidations of various alcohols to aldehydes (shown).

Jessica M. Hoover, Janelle E. Steves, and their coworkers in Stahl’s group worked around those shortcomings by discovering a catalytic system made up of a copper(I) bipyridine complex and the nitroxyl radical TEMPO. This catalyst works well to mediate selective oxidation of primary alcohols to aldehydes, oxidative coupling of alcohols with ammonia to make nitriles, and other reactions. The reactions proceed at room temperature in acetonitrile solvent with O2 from the air as the oxidant. The procedure avoids costly precious-metal catalysts and undesirable halogenated solvents. And water is the only waste product.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Stahl
David Mannel (kneeling) works on a continuous-flow O2 oxidation reactor as Root (left) and Stahl (right) look on.
Photo of David Mannel (kneeling) working on a continuous-flow O2 oxidation reactor as Root (left) and Stahl (right) look on.
Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Stahl
David Mannel (kneeling) works on a continuous-flow O2 oxidation reactor as Root (left) and Stahl (right) look on.

To explore strategies for implementing the aerobic oxidations, Stahl has collaborated with Wisconsin chemical engineering professor Thatcher W. Root. Stahl has also established a unique noncompetitive research collaboration with Eli Lilly & Co., Merck & Co., and Pfizer. One of the most promising approaches emerging from these efforts involves a continuous-flow reactor for safely scaling up O2 oxidations that are complete in as little as three minutes.

“This work is spectacular,” says Cornell University chemistry professor Geoffrey W. Coates, a 2012 award winner. “This is a real tour de force that combines mechanistic studies with organic synthesis and very elegantly applies it to an important area of chemistry.”

Sustainability and economics are key when it comes to developing green reactions, Coates adds. Stahl’s approach includes everything process chemists look for––improving safety, saving time, reeling in cost, and preventing waste. “The interaction with leading pharmaceutical companies is a validation that this chemistry is on its way to the top.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Epoxide synthesis goes green thanks to electrochemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azides safely used to synthesize diamines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electricity jump-starts synthesis of 1,2-diamines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE