Call For Nominations For Spencer Award

The ACS Kansas City Section is soliciting nominations for the 2015 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award is presented annually and carries an honorarium of $6,000.
Nominees must be U.S. citizens and have done the work in the U.S. Nomination forms and additional information are available at cas.umkc.edu/chemistry/kcacs or by e-mailing Eckhard Hellmuth at hellmuthe@umkc.edu. Nominations are due by Nov. 15.
