Portoghese Lectureship To Richard Glennon

Richard A. Glennon, chair of the department of medicinal chemistry at Virginia Commonwealth University, is the recipient of the Philip S. Portoghese Medicinal Chemistry Lectureship. The lectureship is named in honor of Portoghese, former editor-in-chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, and is administered by Portoghese and the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry.
The lectureship honors the contributions of an individual who has had a major impact on medicinal chemistry research. Glennon's research involves developing therapeutic agents for the potential treatment of central nervous system and other neurological disorders and pharmacological tools to examine drug-receptor interactions at G protein-coupled and ion channel receptors.
