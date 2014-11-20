Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Actavis Wins Bid To Buy Allergan

Pharmaceuticals: Botox maker avoids takeover by Valeant, sealing deal to preserve more of its R&D

by Ann M. Thayer
November 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Allergan has agreed to be acquired by the Dublin-based specialty pharmaceutical firm Actavis in a cash-and-stock deal worth $219 per share or a total of $66 billion. The deal appears to end a hostile bid for Allergan by Valeant Pharmaceuticals that became a referendum on the value of R&D.

Valeant and the activist investment firm Pershing Square Capital Management had been trying to acquire Allergan since April. But with Actavis’s offer more than 25% higher than the last one Valeant put on the table, Valeant seems to have walked away.

“While we will review any such agreement in determining our course of action, Valeant cannot justify to its own shareholders paying a price of $219 or more per share,” Valeant CEO J. Michael Pearson says.

Brent Saunders, Actavis’s CEO, says the deal will create a fast-growing, top 10 pharma company driven by a commitment to R&D. An estimated $23 billion in annual revenues will come from a mix of brand-name, generic, biosimilar, and over-the-counter drugs. Allergan is best known as the maker of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and the cosmetic enhancer Botox.

Chemists and other scientists working for Allergan will likely be better off with Actavis than they would have been with Valeant, which is known for acquiring companies for their products and slashing R&D. Arguing against a takeover, Allergan’s board pointed to Valeant’s “unsustainable business model, which relies on serial acquisitions and cost reductions, as opposed to top-line revenue growth and operational excellence.”

Indeed, had it succeeded in a takeover, Valeant envisioned finding at least $2.7 billion in annual cost savings and planned to spend just $300 million on R&D to “complete high-probability projects.” Allergan is on track to spend more than $1.1 billion on R&D this year.

An active acquirer itself, Actavis isn’t leaving R&D alone. It is proposing about $1.35 billion in annual cuts by 2016, with $400 million of that coming in R&D, according to Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat.

These savings will come on top of a $475 million cost-cutting program that Allergan announced in July. That program will eliminate 1,500 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, this year, including about 650 in R&D.

Still, Actavis says that the combined company will spend about $1.7 billion per year on R&D.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shire To Acquire Baxalta In $32 Billion Transaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer And Allergan Confirm Merger Talks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shire Guns For Baxalta

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE