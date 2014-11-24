Northeast Will Get Hydrogen Stations

Industrial gas firm Air Liquide has teamed up with Toyota Motor to provide hydrogen filling stations for fuel-cell vehicles in the northeastern U.S. Sales of the first fuel-cell consumer vehicle, Toyota’s Mirai, are expected before the end of next year. The infrastructure will initially include 12 filling stations across several states, with plans to extend the network as demand grows. Air Liquide is also building stations in California and currently operates them in Europe. The company wants to produce at least 50% of its hydrogen for transportation using carbon-free processes by 2020.
