Bill Aims To Spur Ebola Drugs

Ebola would be added to a list of tropical diseases that qualify for FDA’s priority review voucher program under legislation that cleared the Senate on Dec. 2. Congress first authorized the voucher program in 2007 to accelerate the development of drugs and vaccines for neglected tropical diseases. The program provides drug and vaccine developers that submit a qualified product for review with a voucher to get priority review by FDA for a second product of their choice. Companies can also sell their vouchers. Ebola is currently not considered a qualifying tropical disease for the voucher program. Adding it to the list would provide incentives for the development of Ebola treatments and vaccines, says Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee. “The world is in desperate need of a vaccine to prevent Ebola and a drug to treat it,” says Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the top Republican on the committee. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for action.