Call For Nominations For Henkel Award

Nominations are being sought for the 2015 Henkel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry, presented by the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry and the Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. The award recognizes a graduate student or recent graduate who has completed a Ph.D. thesis in the three years prior to Jan. 1, 2015.
Nominees will be judged on the basis of their contribution to the thesis research, the quality and level of innovation demonstrated, and the impact of the research on the science of synthetic polymers or biopolymers. The research adviser will also be recognized.
Include the nominee’s biography, a synopsis of the work, and a letter of recommendation from the thesis adviser. Relevant publications, as well as supporting documents and testimonials, may also be included. Send a pdf file of the nomination by Jan. 31 to maryann.meador@nasa.gov and include “2015 Henkel Graduate Award” in the subject line. For more details, visit www.polyacs.org.
