Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Call For Nominations For Overberger Prize

by Linda Wang
December 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Nominations are being sought for the 2015 Charles G. Overberger International Prize for Excellence in Polymer Research, which recognizes and encourages accomplishments of unusual merit in the field of basic or applied polymer science.

The award, presented every other year, is sponsored by the University of Michigan’s Macromolecular Science & Engineering Center, the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry, and the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. The recipient will present an address at the 39th Annual Macromolecular Science & Engineering Symposium in October 2015 and receive special recognition at the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston.

Nominations should include a synopsis of the accomplishments of the nominee, a curriculum vitae, and a maximum of five reprints or other supplementary material. A maximum of three supporting letters may be submitted. Nominations are due by Feb. 20, 2015, and should be sent in a single pdf file to amael@umich.edu.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations for Division of Polymer Chemistry awards
Division of Polymer Chemistry seeks nominations for awards
Inorganic Nanoscience Award seeks applicants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE