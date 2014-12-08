Call For Nominations For Overberger Prize

Nominations are being sought for the 2015 Charles G. Overberger International Prize for Excellence in Polymer Research, which recognizes and encourages accomplishments of unusual merit in the field of basic or applied polymer science.
The award, presented every other year, is sponsored by the University of Michigan’s Macromolecular Science & Engineering Center, the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry, and the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. The recipient will present an address at the 39th Annual Macromolecular Science & Engineering Symposium in October 2015 and receive special recognition at the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston.
Nominations should include a synopsis of the accomplishments of the nominee, a curriculum vitae, and a maximum of five reprints or other supplementary material. A maximum of three supporting letters may be submitted. Nominations are due by Feb. 20, 2015, and should be sent in a single pdf file to amael@umich.edu.
