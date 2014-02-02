Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Accelrys Acquired By French Software Firm

Lab Automation: Dassault Systèmes acquires laboratory information management software firm

by Rick Mullin
February 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Accelrys, a leading supplier of laboratory information management systems, has agreed to be acquired by Dassault Systèmes, a French specialist in product life-cycle management software. The stock transaction is worth $750 million.

The deal comes in a run of acquisitions in the scientific software market in which Accelrys has been an acquirer. Since 2010, the San Diego-based company has expanded its core Pipeline Pilot software, purchasing two electronic laboratory notebook companies, including market leader Symyx. Last year, Accelrys bought QUMAS, a supplier of regulatory and quality management software; ChemSW, an environmental, health, and safety management software firm; and Vialis, an information technology integrator.

By acquiring Accelrys, Dassault, part of the French conglomerate Groupe Dassault, will add chemistry and materials science software to its product life-cycle management line, which spans the life sciences, consumer packaged goods, high-tech, and energy markets.

“Accelrys is convinced that joining Dassault Systèmes will deliver transformational value to our customers by combining science-based innovation with product life-cycle management,” CEO Max Carnecchia says. Accelrys’s customers include BASF, Pfizer, DuPont, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Michael Elliott, head of the scientific software consulting firm Atrium Research, says that while he’s not surprised a product life-cycle management player eventually grabbed Accelrys, he expected a deal to occur only after Accelrys had successfully digested its string of acquisitions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lonza carves out specialties division
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IPO for lab supplier Avantor raises $4.2 billion
Avantor completes VWR acquisition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE