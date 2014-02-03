Industry Warns Against Requiring Use Of Safer Technologies

The chemical industry is warning the Obama Administration not to force manufacturing and storage facilities to adopt so-called inherently safer technologies (IST). Requirements for IST, the industry warns in a Jan. 23 letter to both the President and an interagency working group, could mean phasing out hazardous but essential chemicals and making costly changes to the way plants operate. The group of 13 trade associations that signed the letter said current regulations and the marketplace itself “already provide strong incentives” for companies to reduce risks associated with chemical facilities. Signatories include the American Chemistry Council, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, the Chlorine Institute, the Fertilizer Institute, and the National Association of Chemical Distributors. The working group is tasked with improving the safety and security of chemical plants and storage depots. Requiring IST is one policy option the working group says it is considering. The group expects to deliver its recommendations to the President by May 1.
