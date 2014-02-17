Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Protein Array Guides Nanocrystal Growth

Redox protein in zinc-coordinated array serves as a template for nanofabrication

by Stu Borman
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: David Goodsell/Protein Data Bank
Zinc ions (red) induce a cytochrome protein (space-filling representation) to form a stable array that can be used to control nanoparticle growth.
Artistic rendition depicts how zinc ions (red) induce cytochrome protein (space-filling representation) to form a heat- and organic solvent-stable array that can be used to control nanoparticle growth.
Credit: David Goodsell/Protein Data Bank
Zinc ions (red) induce a cytochrome protein (space-filling representation) to form a stable array that can be used to control nanoparticle growth.

Two years ago, F. Akif Tezcan of the University of California, San Diego, and coworkers showed that an electron-transfer protein could self-assemble via zinc ion coordination into one- and two-dimensional arrays (C&EN, March 12, 2012, page 9). At the time, nanotechnologist Chengde Mao of Purdue University commented that applications of the work could include using the metal-linked protein arrays “as templates for nanofabrication.” Tezcan, Jeffrey D. Brodin, and coworkers have now demonstrated just that (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1319866111). The researchers show that a cytochrome protein in a metal-based array is much more stable to heat and organic solvents than the native protein and that its light-driven redox activity can be used to control inorganic nanocrystal growth. Stable arrays of other proteins and enzymes with different functions could also potentially be used. Manuel A. Navia of Oxford Bioscience Partners, who developed cross-linked enzyme crystals, says the new technology “still has a ways to go, but I am both curious and excited about the never-before-seen polymers and other interesting materials it could eventually be used to create.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Class Of Protein-DNA Nanostructures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First Metal-Organic Framework Made With Protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOFs Made From Flexible Polymers Buck Conventional Wisdom

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE