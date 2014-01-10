Advertisement

People

Top Chemistry Moments Of 2013

Events: C&EN reporters and special guests webcast their take on last year’s notable research and events—and what to watch for in 2014

by Carmen Drahl
January 10, 2014
PICKING THE BEST OF 2013
Credit: C&EN/Google+ Hangouts
Watch this archived Web broadcast of top chemistry moments in 2013 and predictions for 2014 from C&EN reporters and special guests.

As each year draws to a close, scientists and science journalists alike stop to reflect on the watershed events that have taken place. They may make “Top 10” lists, or they may speculate about which of the year’s findings is most likely to bear the most additional fruit in years to come.

To foster a chemistry version of that watercooler conversation, Chemical & Engineering News hosted its second Google+ Hangout—a live Web broadcast—on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Hangout, called “Top Chemistry Moments of 2013,” was hosted by C&EN Senior Editor Carmen Drahl and Associate Editor Lauren K. Wolf. The reporters shared their picks for top achievements in 2013 with two guests: Laura Howes, editor of Science in School and a former science correspondent for Chemistry World; and Ashutosh Jogalekar, a molecular modeling expert at Ensemble Therapeutics and the chemistry blogger behind “The Curious Wavefunction” at Scientific American’s blog network.

The group accepted questions during the 30-minute broadcast via Twitter, at the hashtag #topchem. The participants closed the broadcast by noting events and research areas to watch in the year ahead.

The archived broadcast, located on YouTube, is embedded above.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

