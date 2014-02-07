Advertisement

People

National Academy of Engineering Adds To Its Ranks

Honors: Of 78 new members and associates, 19 work in chemistry-related areas

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 7, 2014
The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 67 new members and 11 foreign associates this week. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,250 and foreign associate membership to 214.

Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education.

Of those elected, 19 work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN. They are:

Nicholas Abbott

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Harry R. Allcock

Pennsylvania State University, University Park

Howard Bernstein

Seventh Sense Biosystems, Cambridge, Mass.

Ruben G. Carbonell

North Carolina State University

J. Gary Eden

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Thomas Flynn Edgar

University of Texas, Austin

Katherine Whittaker Ferrara

University of California, Davis

Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos

Tufts University

Naomi Halas

Rice University

James Lupton Hedrick

IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, Calif.

J. Michael Ramsey

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Stuart L. Soled

ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., Annandale, N.J.

David Bruce Spencer

wTe Corp., Bedford, Mass.

Ghebre E. Tzeghai

Procter & Gamble, Mason, Ohio

Stacey I. Zones

Chevron Energy Technology Co., Richmond, Calif.

Four foreign associate members also fall into this group:

Dieter Bimberg

Technical University of Berlin

Alon Gany

Technion–Israel Institute of Technology

Lubomyr T. Romankiw

IBM, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Xingdong Zhang

Sichuan University, China.

With reporting from Linda Wang

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

