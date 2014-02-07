National Academy of Engineering Adds To Its Ranks

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 67 new members and 11 foreign associates this week. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,250 and foreign associate membership to 214.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education.
Of those elected, 19 work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN. They are:
Nicholas Abbott
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Harry R. Allcock
Pennsylvania State University, University Park
Howard Bernstein
Seventh Sense Biosystems, Cambridge, Mass.
Ruben G. Carbonell
North Carolina State University
J. Gary Eden
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Thomas Flynn Edgar
University of Texas, Austin
Katherine Whittaker Ferrara
University of California, Davis
Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos
Tufts University
Naomi Halas
Rice University
James Lupton Hedrick
IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, Calif.
J. Michael Ramsey
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Stuart L. Soled
ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., Annandale, N.J.
David Bruce Spencer
wTe Corp., Bedford, Mass.
Ghebre E. Tzeghai
Procter & Gamble, Mason, Ohio
Stacey I. Zones
Chevron Energy Technology Co., Richmond, Calif.
Four foreign associate members also fall into this group:
Dieter Bimberg
Technical University of Berlin
Alon Gany
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology
Lubomyr T. Romankiw
IBM, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.
Xingdong Zhang
Sichuan University, China.
With reporting from Linda Wang
