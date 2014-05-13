Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Inexpensive Paper Device Detects Explosives In Seconds

Forensics: Using a color-change reaction, the device can detect nanogram quantities of trinitro aromatic explosives

by Sarah Webb
May 13, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Color Change
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
To look for evidence of explosives, researchers rub a paper device against a moistened surface (right). If explosives such as TNT are present, a dot on the device turns orange (left).
Photographs of paper microfluidic device.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
To look for evidence of explosives, researchers rub a paper device against a moistened surface (right). If explosives such as TNT are present, a dot on the device turns orange (left).

At airport security check points, officials need quick, inexpensive tests for explosives. Now researchers in Australia report a paper-based microfluidic device that changes color in seconds when exposed to nanogram quantities of TNT and similar explosive compounds (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac403062y).

TNT and other trinitro aromatic explosives produce colorful anions when they react with hydroxide or methoxide ions. Lucas Blanes of the University of Technology, Sydney, and his team wanted to use this color change as a quick way to detect these explosives on a microfluidic paper-based analytical device (µPAD). The team printed 5- to 10-mm-diameter rings of wax onto filter paper to define the sample regions and treated the inner circles with various concentrations of sodium and potassium hydroxide. They also left some circles untreated. Each device costs a penny, or even less, to make, Blanes says.

To test explosive-treated surfaces, they sprayed a mix of methanol and water on the surface and then dabbed the paper device on it. In the presence of tens of nanograms of explosives, the color change began within seconds in the spots treated with hydroxide. The device did not change color in the presence of interfering compounds such as cleansers, detergents, or other types of explosives.

To confirm the results, the team used a hole punch to remove the untreated paper circles and extracted organic compounds with a solvent. They then tested the solution with a lab-on-a-chip device made by Agilent. Using this more sensitive technique, they could detect as little as 7 ng of TNT.

The researchers have been developing similar methods for other types of explosives. Blanes believes that these types of detection devices also could help police in developing countries by providing them with low-cost tools for forensic analysis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Simple Paper Device Titrates Acids And Bases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanomaterial Sensors Detect Traces Of Explosives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fast Fabrication Of Gas Sensors On Paper

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE