Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bruker To Exit Ailing Instrument Businesses

Steps include stopping sales of stand-alone gas chromatography systems and seeking buyers for two businesses

by Marc S. Reisch
July 28, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bruker Corp.
Bruker launched the high-end Aurora Elite inductively coupled/mass spectrometer in 2013. The ICP/MS business is now for sale.
Bruker’s Aurora Elite inductively-coupled plasma/mass spectrometer.
Credit: Bruker Corp.
Bruker launched the high-end Aurora Elite inductively coupled/mass spectrometer in 2013. The ICP/MS business is now for sale.

Because of “significant losses” over the past four years, scientific instrument maker Bruker Corp. plans to stop selling some instrument lines and intends to divest others, including its inductively coupled plasma/mass spectrometry (ICP/MS) business. The instruments are used in food, energy, and environmental testing.

Most of the businesses formerly belonged to instrument maker Varian. Agilent Technologies sold them to Bruker for $38 million in 2010 following its acquisition of Varian. To satisfy antitrust authorities, Agilent had agreed to divest overlapping product lines with less than $100 million in annual sales.

In a letter to customers posted on its website, Bruker says it will immediately stop selling stand-alone gas chromatography systems and GC/single-quadrupole MS systems. The firm also says it is seeking a buyer for its ICP/MS business and for its GC service business.

Bruker says it expects to complete the sale of the service business to a “major analytical systems company” before the end of the year. The ICP/MS business is likely to go to “a global, high-quality analytical instruments company with a broader trace elemental analysis portfolio in the next few months.”

Chromatography businesses unaffected by Bruker’s actions are the firm’s EVOQ liquid chromatography/MS and its Scion GC/triple quadrupole MS product lines.

Bruker executives didn’t respond to requests for comment about the planned sale, but the firm had previously hinted that the businesses, housed within its Chemical & Applied Markets division, were in trouble. In 2012, it took a $17.8 million charge against earnings because of “deterioration” in the division’s financial performance.” The company is now seeking to sell the troubled businesses because “there was no way to reach acceptable financial performance” in the foreseeable future, it says in the customer letter.

Until four years ago, Bruker had little experience in the GC market, according to Stefan Fritsch, editor of Instrument News, making him wonder how successful they could be in it. “They sailed into uncharted water, and they sunk,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agilent To Exit NMR Business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agilent Will Shut Down NMR Business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Instrument Maker Bruker To Exit Ailing Businesses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE