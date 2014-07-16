Candidates Named For American Chemical Society Fall Election

Candidates for American Chemical Society 2015 president-elect and four additional spots on the ACS Board of Directors have been announced for the society’s fall election. The new president-elect will serve in ACS’s three-year presidential succession, and those elected to director seats will serve three-year terms starting in 2015.
Candidates for president-elect are Peter K. Dorhout, dean of arts and sciences and a professor of chemistry at Kansas State University, Manhattan; William A. Lester Jr., a professor of the graduate school in the chemistry department at the University of California, Berkeley, and faculty senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; and Donna J. Nelson, an organic chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma.
Director of District III candidates are incumbent Pat N. Confalone, consultant at Confalone Consulting, Wilmington, Del.; and Anne S. DeMasi, hazard communication manager at Chemtura, in Philadelphia.
Competing for a term as District VI director are Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences and professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff; and Lee H. Latimer, principal, LHLatimer Consulting in Oakland, Calif.
Councilors will elect two directors-at-large this fall. The candidates are Dawn A. Brooks, adviser, diabetes clinical development, Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis; incumbent William F. Carroll Jr., vice president, Occidental Chemical, Dallas; incumbent Barbara A. Sawrey, dean of undergraduate education, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs, and distinguished teaching professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at UC San Diego; and Ellen B. Stechel, deputy director of LightWorks, professor of practice in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Arizona State University, Tempe, and senior sustainability scientist, Global Institute of Sustainability, Tempe.
Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 8 issue of C&EN, which is published by ACS.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 3, voting will remain open until Nov. 14, and results will be announced shortly thereafter. ACS members will have the option to vote via Internet or paper ballot.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter