Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Investigators Say West Virginia Chemical Spill Was Preventable

Storage Tanks: Chemical Safety Board cites corrosion, lack of inspections, as cause of massive leak

by Glenn Hess
July 18, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Holes and pits in a chemical storage tank filled with 4-methylcyclohexanemethanol (MCHM) and propylene glycol phenyl ethers (PPh) helped cause the massive leak in January that contaminated drinking water supplies for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians, federal investigators say.

In preliminary findings on the accident at Freedom Industries’ facility in Charleston, officials with the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) say they found two small holes, each less than an inch in size, in the bottom of the 48,000-gal main storage tank. The culprit appears to be corrosion, likely resulting from water leaking through holes in the roof and settling on the tank floor.

Furthermore, the CSB inspection team found a similar hole in the bottom of an adjacent tank at the site. Other tanks also showed multiple signs of pitting and metallurgical damage.

Investigators say the corrosion went unnoticed until the bottom of the main tank was breached and up to 10,000 gal of MCHM mixed with 5.6% PPH migrated through soil and gravel under the facility before spilling into the Elk River on Jan. 9.

It doesn’t appear that any formal engineering inspections were performed on the storage tanks at the Charleston facility prior to the leak, according to CSB. “While our investigation is still under way, it has become clear that Freedom Industries did not have a rigorous inspection program for these chemical storage tanks,” investigator Lucy Tyler says.

West Virginia lawmakers have responded to the spill by establishing a number of registration and inspection requirements for aboveground storage tanks such as those at Freedom Industries.

“Whatever the governing regulations, and whatever the precise failure mechanism, companies have a responsibility to operate in a safe manner,” CSB Investigation Supervisor Johnnie Banks says. “Not inspecting corrodible steel aboveground storage tanks proved to be an accident waiting to happen.”

The main storage tank at the facility has been dismantled, and pieces are undergoing metallurgical examination. Banks says he is confident that the forensic data “will enable us to determine the exact cause of the corrosion and, we hope, determine how long it had been going on.”

CSB hopes to complete its investigation and issue a final report within a year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board finds cascading errors led to fatal incident at BP-Husky refinery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board to require accident reporting
Investigation: Feds cite safety lapses, mechanical failures in fatal DuPont accident in Texas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE