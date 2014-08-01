Advertisement

Environment

Top Honors In Environmental Reporting For C&EN’s Cheryl Hogue

Award: Society of Environmental Journalists cites Hogue’s clarity and insights

by William G. Schulz
August 1, 2014
Most Popular in Environment

A first place award in environmental reporting from the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) has been bestowed on C&EN’s Cheryl Hogue, the magazine’s assistant managing editor for government and policy. She is being honored in part for early reporting on how microbeads from personal care products are contaminating bodies of water—a story later picked up by larger, general-interest media outlets.

Specifically, SEJ judges awarded Hogue’s entry of five stories that appeared in C&EN in 2013 and 2014 first place in the society’s 2014 Awards for Reporting on the Environment in the Outstanding Beat Reporting, Small Market category. These included articles on the growing trend of cities banning takeout food containers made of polystyrene foam and an effort in Congress to require EPA advisers to accept more industry input.

“I am grateful that C&EN’s reporting is recognized with such a prestigious honor,” Hogue says. “C&EN editors who worked closely with me on these important stories share credit for this best-in-class journalism.”

SEJ aims to strengthen the quality, reach, and viability of journalism across all media to advance public understanding of environmental issues. The society provides support to journalists in their efforts to cover complex issues of the environment responsibly

“SEJ’s awards recognize truly great reporting in one of the toughest beats in journalism,” the society said in a statement announcing the award. Hogue’s “clear, direct writing pulls readers through what could otherwise be dense patches of information, and her stories give readers important insight, including on how the Small Business Administration has become a mouthpiece for big industry on chemical issues,” SEJ adds.

Hogue will be presented with the award on Sept. 3 in New Orleans, at SEJ’s 24th Annual Conference.

Chemical & Engineering News
