American Chemical Society Appoints New Editor-In-Chief For C&EN

The American Chemical Society has appointed Bibiana Campos-Seijo as the new editor-in-chief of Chemical & Engineering News. Currently editor and publisher of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Chemistry World magazine, she will move to C&EN in December.
“I’m thrilled to take on this new role and work with the incredibly talented team at C&EN to drive the magazine forward and achieve its ambitious vision,” Campos-Seijo says.
“Dr. Campos-Seijo has a passion and enthusiasm for and knowledge of the science and of the practice of chemistry and science communication that will not only serve C&EN magnificently, but will also make her ideally suited for the ambassadorial role within ACS that such a prominent position entails,” says Madeleine Jacobs, executive director and CEO of ACS.
“Bibiana will be an outstanding editor-in-chief of C&EN,” says Rudy M. Baum, who served as the magazine’s editor-in-chief from 2004 until his retirement in 2012 and has been acting editor-in-chief since March. “She is deeply committed to continuing C&EN’s tradition of high-quality journalism while leading the magazine and its talented staff as the digital revolution transforms how people create, distribute, and consume information.”
A native of Galicia, Spain, Campos-Seijo holds a B.Sc. in chemistry from Spain’s University of Santiago de Compostela and England’s Manchester Metropolitan University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Manchester Metropolitan. After a period of freelance writing, she worked for European Respiratory Journals and Pharmaceutical Technology Europe before moving to Chemistry World in 2009.
