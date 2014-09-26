EPA Grants Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Permit To Archer Daniels Midland

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today gave a green light to a carbon dioxide sequestration project at an Archer Daniels Midland ethanol plant in Illinois.
The permit EPA granted to ADM allows the company to start drilling a well in November that it will use for pumping CO2 deep underground for storage. ADM plans to capture CO2 produced by a corn-based ethanol plant and inject 1.1 million metric tons of this greenhouse gas underground each year in Decatur, Ill.
ADM says it expects to begin injection in 2015.
ADM received the second EPA permit ever for sequestering CO2. In August, the agency gave the first such permit to FutureGen Industrial Alliance. That coalition of coal and power companies is developing a project in Meredosia, Ill., to capture carbon dioxide from a modified coal-fired generating plant and sequester the gas underground.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter