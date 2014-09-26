Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Grants Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Permit To Archer Daniels Midland

Environment: ADM plans underground injection of CO2 captured at Illinois ethanol plant

by Cheryl Hogue
September 26, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today gave a green light to a carbon dioxide sequestration project at an Archer Daniels Midland ethanol plant in Illinois.

The permit EPA granted to ADM allows the company to start drilling a well in November that it will use for pumping CO2 deep underground for storage. ADM plans to capture CO2 produced by a corn-based ethanol plant and inject 1.1 million metric tons of this greenhouse gas underground each year in Decatur, Ill.

ADM says it expects to begin injection in 2015.

ADM received the second EPA permit ever for sequestering CO2. In August, the agency gave the first such permit to FutureGen Industrial Alliance. That coalition of coal and power companies is developing a project in Meredosia, Ill., to capture carbon dioxide from a modified coal-fired generating plant and sequester the gas underground.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE