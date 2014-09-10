Organic Photocatalyst Helps Split Water

TWO-STEPPING Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc./C&EN

Inexpensive water-splitting catalysts could lower the costs of generating hydrogen for fuel cells. Towards that end, scientists in England now have integrated a stable, low-cost organic catalyst into a water-splitting system (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja506386e). The researchers made the catalyst, graphitic carbon nitride, from abundant, cheap urea.

Water-splitting techniques usually mimic plant photosynthesis, using photocatalysts to drive a two-step process to generate O 2 and H 2 from water. First, light activates a catalyst, such as a metal oxide, which then oxidizes water into O 2 and hydrogen ions. The metal oxide absorbs electrons in the process and then transfers them to a redox mediator, such as sodium iodide, dissolved in the water. This mediator transfers the electrons to a second photocatalyst. Light excites the electrons in the second catalyst, which then reduces hydrogen ions to produce H 2 .

ROBUST CATALYST [+]Enlarge Credit: Junwang Tang

Junwang Tang of University College London says the trick lies in finding the right material to use as a catalyst in each half of the reaction. Organic semiconductors have high photocatalytic activity, he says, but they tend to be a lot less physically stable than inorganic semiconductors. But other researchers recently found that graphitic carbon nitride (g-C 3 N 4 ), an organic semiconductor, remains stable in both acid and alkaline conditions.

So Tang’s team decided to test g-C 3 N 4 as a catalyst on the hydrogen side of the process. To make g-C 3 N 4 , Tang’s group thermally decomposed urea, an inexpensive compound owing to its abundance. This approach, he says, increased the degree of polymerization of the g-C 3 N 4 units. Greater polymerization means more surface sites for the reduction reaction, allowing electron transfer to take place quickly and easily.

The researchers tested the g-C 3 N 4 with two metal oxides previously developed for the oxidation process, bismuth vanadate (BiVO 4 ) and tungsten trioxide (WO 3 ), and found they got the best results with the tungsten.

The reaction is still not very efficient; they reduced 200 mL of water in 10 hours, consuming less than 1% of the total water in their system but producing an ideal hydrogen to oxygen ratio of 2:1. Tang hopes the efficiency can be improved. For example, reducing the particle size of the WO 3 would provide more surface area for reactions to take place. Tang’s group is also working to increase the polymerization of the carbon nitride material.