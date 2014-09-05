Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Quicker Way To Sort Cells

Analytical Chemistry: Label-free method separates 10 billion bacterial cells within 30 minutes

by Laura Cassiday
September 5, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Sort It Out
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yi Y. Zuo
In a new sorting method, researchers can separate a mixture of two species of bacteria—Pseudomonas putida (red) and Enterococcus faecalis (blue)—by placing them in liquids with different surface tensions. When the surface tension of the liquid matches the surface free energy of the cells of one species, those bacteria form a suspension in the liquid. This increases the optical density of the solution. Meanwhile, the other bacterial species settles to the bottom of the tube.
Graph showing how two different bacteria species respond in liquids with increasing surface tension.
Credit: Yi Y. Zuo
In a new sorting method, researchers can separate a mixture of two species of bacteria—Pseudomonas putida (red) and Enterococcus faecalis (blue)—by placing them in liquids with different surface tensions. When the surface tension of the liquid matches the surface free energy of the cells of one species, those bacteria form a suspension in the liquid. This increases the optical density of the solution. Meanwhile, the other bacterial species settles to the bottom of the tube.

A new technique quickly separates different species of bacteria from a mixture by simply adding them to a blend of water and ethanol (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac503100a). The high-throughput, label-free method may enable scientists to quickly isolate rare cells from clinical or environmental samples.

Flow cytometry has long been the workhorse for sorting different types of cells in a mixture. However, this technique usually requires researchers to label molecules on the cells with fluorescent dyes, which can be a costly and cumbersome process. Some microfluidic devices sort cells without the use of fluorescent dyes, but these devices are generally too slow to sort large numbers of cells, says Yi Y. Zuo, a mechanical engineer at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.

To develop a high-throughput, label-free cell sorting method, Zuo and colleagues exploited an intrinsic property of particles, including cells, called surface free energy. When the surface free energy of any particle in a liquid matches the surface tension of that liquid, the particles form a suspension. Particles with surface free energies that do not match the liquid’s surface tension clump together and settle to the bottom of the container. Zuo describes the phenomenon as being similar to the aphorism “like dissolves like.”

A cell’s surface free energy depends on the molecules on its surface. Each type of cell displays a unique set of molecules, so two types of cells should have different surface free energies.

Zuo and his colleagues thought that if they added a mixture of two bacterial species to a liquid with the right surface tension, one group of cells would sediment out while another would remain suspended. The researchers could then centrifuge the tubes and transfer the suspended cells to a new tube, effectively separating the two species.

To test the new method, Zuo and his coworkers made a series of liquids with different surface tensions by mixing ethanol and water at different ratios. They then added a mixture with equal numbers of Pseudomonas putida and Enterococcus faecalis to each liquid. The team measured the optical density of each solution with a spectrophotometer. When the surface free energy of the bacteria matched the surface tension of the liquid, the resulting cell suspension produced a peak in optical density. The optical density of P. putida peaked in a 30% ethanol solution, while the peak for E. faecalis was in a 2% ethanol solution.

The team found that they could separate 10 billion bacterial cells within 30 minutes. They could sort individual bacterial species so that the cell suspensions were 96% pure. The method also was gentle to the cells: Up to 99% of the cells remained viable after separation. However, the method could not sort two species of bacteria, Escherichia coli and E. faecalis, with similar surface free energies.

The technique also separated rare cells from a mixture that contained 1% E. faecalis and 99% P. putida. When the researchers added the cells to a liquid with a surface tension equal to the surface free energy of E. faecalis, the abundant P. putida settled to the bottom of the tube, leaving the rare E. faecalis in the supernatant with a purity of 99%.

The method’s major advantage is its high-throughput capabilities, says David A. Weitz, a physicist at Harvard University. The method is not limited by flow rate “because it does not rely on running cells in a serial fashion by a detector,” he says. “As such, very large volumes of cells can be sorted just as easily as smaller volumes.” However, Weitz notes that the method is limited to separating populations of cells with substantial differences in surface free energies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Delivering DNA on the tips of nanospears
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A sound device corrals bacteria in blood
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring Bacterial Drug Uptake From Outside The Cell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE