Chip Scales Up Studies Of Cancer Cell Metastasis

UPWARD BOUND Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

If scientists could figure out how to prevent cancer from metastasizing, or spreading from one part of the body to another, cancer survival rates would soar. Now, a Texas research group has introduced a tool to pick up the pace of metastasis research: a three-dimensional high-throughput assay that mimics cancer cell invasion, automatically tracking cell movements in 4,000 microwells at a time (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5072114).

When cancer cells metastasize from a tumor, their first step is to move toward and invade a blood vessel. Many laboratories use 2-D migration assays to study a cancer cell’s inclination to invade. In the body, however, cancer cells don’t slide along a flat petri dish; they move in a 3-D environment. Current 3-D cell invasion assays, which follow the movement of a cancer cell through a porous gel, can replicate the invasion process but are “quite cumbersome and very low throughput,” says Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh, who was not involved with the research.

INVASION IN 3-D [+]Enlarge Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

Lidong Qin of Houston Methodist Research Institute and his group, with their expertise in microfluidics and nanotechnology, set out to streamline the 3-D assay for high-throughput experiments.

To scale up, Qin first miniaturized. He shrunk each well down to nanoliter-size, making it feasible to study even one cell at a time. He manufactured 40 100-well grids on a poly(dimethylsiloxane) plate. After adding cells to the wells, he covered them with collagen gel and then a layer of nutrients. As the nutrients diffused through the gel toward the cells, they created a gradient, mimicking the body’s increasing nutrient concentration close to a blood vessel.

An automated fluorescence microscope took pictures of each well at various depths over time. This captured images of invasive cancer cells as they rose toward the highest nutrient concentration.

Qin and his group tested the assay by comparing the movement of noninvasive breast cancer cells to that of metastatic, or highly invasive, cells. After 48 hours, 20% of the metastatic cells migrated to the top nutrient layer compared with only 5% of the noninvasive cancer cells. Throughout the assay, Qin was able to closely observe how the cells changed shape and moved. Because the shifting form of a traveling cell gives clues about the different biochemical pathways involved, the assay can help discern the mechanisms behind cancer cell movement.

With this high-throughput approach, Wells says, a researcher can test whole libraries of inhibiting molecules, genetic knock-out cell lines, or different cell densities and conditions at once. It opens up the possibility of “going into discovery science mode” and finding novel pathways involved in metastasis.