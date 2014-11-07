Advertisement

Environment

New Editor For Environmental Science & Technology And Environmental Science & Technology Letters

Publishing: David L. Sedlak succeeds Jerald L. Schnoor

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 7, 2014
The next editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society journals Environmental Science & Technology (ES&T) and Environmental Science & Technology Letters (ES&T Letters) will be David L. Sedlak, codirector of the Berkeley Water Center at the University of California, Berkeley, and deputy director of the National Science Foundation’s Engineering Research Center for Re-inventing the Nation’s Urban Water Infrastructure (ReNUWIt).

SEDLAK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peg Skorpinski
A headshot of David L. Sedlak.
Credit: Peg Skorpinski

Sedlak will succeed Jerald L. Schnoor, professor of civil and environmental engineering and occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, Iowa City. Serving as editor of ES&T since 2003 and ES&T Letters since its inception in 2013, Schnoor will retire from these posts at the end of 2014.

ES&T covers research in a wide range of environmental disciplines; ES&T Letters provides an avenue for articles of a more urgent nature by publishing only letters and brief reviews.

“My vision for the journal is to lead our community and become the authoritative voice for advancing solutions to the environmental challenges facing society,” says Sedlak, who has been an associate editor for ES&T since 2009.

“Dr. Sedlak’s leadership on water issues, his editorial experience, and his ability to engage leaders across environmental science will strengthen ES&T and ES&T Letters as they continue to broaden the communities surrounding the journals and communicate critical results to policy makers and the public,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS, which publishes C&EN.

Sedlak’s research focuses on the fate of chemical contaminants, with the long-term goal of developing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable systems to manage water resources. He earned a B.S. in environmental science from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in water chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

