Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

New Molecules Found To Form Megamasers

Astronomers discover silicon oxide and methanol molecules help fuel highly luminous, extragalactic microwave sources

by Matt Davenport
November 11, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/NRAO/NSF
The NGC 1068 galaxy is home to the newfound megamasers. This composite image shows X-ray (red), optical (green), and radio (blue) data.
A rendering of the NGC 1068 galaxy.
Credit: NASA/NRAO/NSF
The NGC 1068 galaxy is home to the newfound megamasers. This composite image shows X-ray (red), optical (green), and radio (blue) data.

Although masers and lasers earned three of their inventors Nobel Prizes in 1964, lasers have gone on to overshadow their microwave-emitting counterparts. But naturally occurring masers, including two newly discovered ones, could help scientists learn about the properties of black holes and their surrounding galaxies, which may ultimately lead to a better understanding of dark energy.

Using the IRAM 30-meter telescope, researchers from China have discovered two new types of celestial megamasers: one formed by silicon monoxide molecules and the other fueled by methanol (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms6449). Megamasers are at least a million times more luminous than the masers found in the Milky Way. The Chinese team’s discovery nearly doubles the number of molecular species known to make megamasers.

Microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation requires a gas cloud with a majority of its molecules in excited states, just like a laser. When external radiation strikes the cloud, it can instigate an avalanche of emission as molecules relax to lower energy levels. The frequency of the emitted radiation is a signature of the compounds that make up the maser. Prior to this study, astronomers had identified only water, hydroxide, and formaldehyde megamasers.

“The SiO and methanol megamaser emissions provide more probes of the physical conditions of their sources,” says Fred K. Y. (Fred) Lo, director emeritus of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Virginia, who was not involved with the study.

The molecules of astrophysical masers are pumped to excited state by astronomical events or bodies. The newfound SiO megamaser is likely being energized by the supermassive black hole at the center of its host galaxy, NGC 1068, about 50 million light-years from Earth, says Junzhi Wang, an astronomer at the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who led the study.

But the team isn’t sure what’s powering the methanol mega-maser, Wang says. Researchers say that these microwave sources will need to be observed at higher resolution to identify what’s driving them.

“The yet-to-be-understood, precise source of these megamaser emissions is intriguing,” Lo says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Astronomers find phosphorus at galaxy’s edge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The universe was making carbon dust earlier than once thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mysterious galactic radiation pinned on nanodiamonds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE