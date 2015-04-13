Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

A New Round Of Fluorocyclopropanes﻿

Organic Synthesis: Streamlined synthesis provides a new option for making key subunits of small-molecule drugs and agrochemicals

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme showing synthesis of a fluorocycloproane compound.

Cyclopropane and fluorine are two of the simplest subunits for adding stability to and enhancing the bioactivity of pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. Combining the two into one—a fluorocyclopropane group—is therefore becoming popular. But a general method for synthesizing fluorocyclopropanes remains a challenge. A team led by Philippe Jubault of Normandy University, in France, and André B. Charette of the University of Montreal has developed a rhodium-catalyzed addition of diazo compounds to fluorinated alkenes as the first general method for making highly functionalized fluorocyclopropanes (Org. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.orglett.5b00576). Fluorocyclopropanes are typically made by addition of a fluorocarbene to an alkene, ring closure of fluoroalkenes, direct fluorination of cyclopropanes, or addition of carbenes to fluoroalkenes. Building on the last approach, the researchers found that a dirhodium pivalate catalyst couples a range of diazo compounds and prefunctionalized fluorinated alkenes with moderate diastereoselectivity (one example shown). They also show that the products can serve as intermediates and be further functionalized to develop more diverse fluorinated molecules. The new approach could prove even more versatile, the team notes, once they work out the kinks of an enantioselective version of the reaction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Losing the metal to make organoboron bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Losing the metal to make organoboron bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asymmetric third ring is a charm for indole-annulated compounds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE