Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Peering Inside An Exploding Battery

Battery Safety: High-resolution X-ray tomography coupled with thermal imaging provides detailed 3-D view of thermal runaway in a battery while it occurs

by Mitch Jacoby
May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
A new imaging method reveals in real time events inside a commercial Li-ion battery (roughly 18 mm in diameter) that cause it to explode and eject molten material.
High-speed X-ray tomography and thermal imaging methods were used to record this image. It shows a commercial Li-ion battery, heated intentionally to roughly 250 C, as the battery explodes and ejects molten materials from the top.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
A new imaging method reveals in real time events inside a commercial Li-ion battery (roughly 18 mm in diameter) that cause it to explode and eject molten material.

By coupling high-speed X-ray tomography and thermal imaging methods, researchers have demonstrated that events occurring inside a lithium-ion battery as it heats up and explodes can be imaged in high resolution and real time (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms7924). The three-dimensional imaging method provides a novel way to investigate heat-induced damage to internal structures of Li-ion batteries, which could lead to improved battery safety. Standard analytical methods are limited to scrutinizing the internal components of failed batteries only after the events that caused the failure have run their course. So a team led by Paul R. Shearing of University College London devised the tomography method and used it to study two standard types of commercial Li-ion batteries as they heated the battery shells to roughly 250 °C. One battery, strengthened with an internal support, remained largely intact until chemical reactions triggered thermal runaway. The internal temperature then spiked above 1,000 °C, melting copper structures inside the battery. The other battery simply exploded, blowing off the battery cap and ejecting molten material.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making ceramics in a flash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Imaging lithium dendrite growth via cryo-electron microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Imaging dangerous dendrite growth inside a Li-ion battery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE