BPA Returned To California List

by Cheryl Hogue
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Bisphenol A is once again back on California’s list of chemicals known to cause reproductive toxicity. This means manufacturers will have to place a warning label on products containing the chemical if those items are sold in California. The state last week relisted the compound under its Proposition 65 listing and labeling law after a panel of independent experts determined that scientifically valid testing clearly showed BPA caused reproductive problems in female mammals. California initially listed BPA as harmful to reproductive health under Prop 65 in 2008. But the American Chemistry Council, an industry group, filed a lawsuit challenging the move, and a court in 2013 ordered the state to withdraw the listing until the panel of experts could review data on BPA. The state’s decision to relist BPA, argues ACC, “is not supported by the extensive scientific record.”

