Bill Would Block Clean Water Rule

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a bill (H.R. 1732) that would block the Obama Administration from finalizing a controversial rule defining which U.S. waterways are protected under the Clean Water Act. The legislation would require EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw the proposal and develop a new one in consultation with local and state stakeholders. The agencies are creating the rule, which could be released at any time, because confusing language in the Clean Water Act has led to lawsuits and has required frequent court interpretation. But opponents of the rule are concerned that it would expand the executive branch’s authority over waterways and wetlands. The White House has issued a veto threat for the legislation. The House bill now moves to the Senate, where a similar measure is already under consideration.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter