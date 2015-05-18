Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

A New Spin On Nanocellulose

Nanomaterials: Life-cycle assessment guides approach to extract, functionalize, and orient cellulose nanofibers from food waste

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Scientists in Switzerland have developed an approach for producing cellulose nanofibers starting from vegetable food waste such as pomace left over from carrot juice production. But along the way, the team led by Roland Hischier of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science & Technology (Empa) performed a life-cycle assessment to compare environmental impact, performance, and economic data against those for other nanocellulose preparation methods. The assessment helped the team select the processes in the new method to ensure it will be commercially competitive (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.5b00209). Cellulose nanofibers are biodegradable materials derived from renewable resources such as cotton, coconuts, and wood pulp that are being developed as alternatives to carbon or glass fibers for food packaging, medical applications, and organic-based displays. Because nanocellulose is only just beginning to be commercialized, the production methods are still being worked out. Hischier and his colleagues looked at energy use, choice of starting material, water and solvent use, and waste trade-offs. They selected enzymes over chemical acid hydrolysis to depolymerize and isolate the cellulose, identified an approach to functionalize the fiber surface with a polymer coating, and chose a wet-spinning method over commonly used electrospinning to orient the fibers and spin them into yarn. The team also looked at other details, such as whether carrot pomace was best burned for energy production, used as a fertilizer, or as a source of nanocellulose.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzyme pulls apart PET efficiently
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Turning lignin into drug leads in 3 steps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make modified cellulose

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE