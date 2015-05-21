Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Endo To Purchase Par Pharmaceuticals

Acquisition: Generic drugs firms agree to $8 billion merger

by Ann M. Thayer
May 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In the latest consolidation move in the generics industry, the Irish specialty drug firm Endo will pay $8.1 billion to buy U.S.-based Par Pharmaceutical.

MOVING UP
[+]Enlarge
Together, Endo and Par will be number five in U.S. generics sales.a Includes some Canadian sales. SOURCE: Company data
A bar graph shows sales figures for the top five generic drug makers.
Together, Endo and Par will be number five in U.S. generics sales.a Includes some Canadian sales. SOURCE: Company data

The combined business will have $4.2 billion in annual sales. With generics accounting for a little more than half of those sales, seventh-ranked Par and ninth-ranked Endo together will become the fifth-largest generics firm in the U.S.

“This transaction with Par builds upon our generics growth, adding a strong portfolio of high barrier-to-entry and attractive gross margin products,” Endo Chief Executive Officer Rajiv De Silva said when announcing the deal. Endo expects to cut costs by $175 million but is “committed to maintaining a robust R&D program at Par to support future growth,” he added.

The move continues an acquisition spree for Endo. In early 2014, Endo moved its headquarters to Ireland through a tax inversion deal with Paladin Labs. Since then, it has bought three small companies but was thwarted in an $11 billion bid to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals when Valeant Pharmaceuticals made a higher offer.

Endo’s offer for Par includes $1.6 billion in stock, $4.1 billion in cash, and the assumption of $2.4 billion in debt. Par’s current owner, the investment firm TPG, is set to make a substantial profit. In late 2012, TPG acquired Par for $1.9 billion. It will probably own less than 10% of the combined company.

Endo is paying “a significant premium” for Par, notes Jeffrey Loo, a stock analyst with S&P Capital IQ. But despite the sizable outlay, “Endo, with its lower tax base since redomiciling in Ireland, will pursue more acquisitions,” he predicts.

The generic drug area has been rife with merger and acquisition moves. The most recent one is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ hostile $40 billion bid for Mylan. At the same time, Mylan has been pursuing an acquisition of Perrigo, which has rejected the idea thus far.

In contrast, the Endo-Par transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of the two companies, supported by both sides’ management, and requires no further shareholder approval to close.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Perrigo Fends Off Hostile Mylan Bid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer And Allergan Confirm Merger Talks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Endo To Purchase Par Pharmaceutical

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE