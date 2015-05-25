Grace, Chevron To Build Catalyst Unit

Advanced Refining Technologies, a joint venture between W.R. Grace and Chevron Products, is investing $135 million to build a catalyst plant at Grace’s Lake Charles, La., complex. The new facility will make hydroprocessing catalysts and alumina when it is completed in 2018. Grace says refiners are increasingly looking to upgrade oil residues and so are investing more in hydrotreating and hydrocracking technologies.
