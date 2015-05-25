Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Green Chemistry Institute Receives $500,000 Grant

by Linda Wang
May 25, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A $500,000 federal government grant for a project to propel the design of more energy-efficient separation processes has been awarded to the American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI).

The ACS GCI project is one of 16 to receive funding from the National Institute of Standards & Technology’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Consortia program to help accelerate the growth of advanced manufacturing in the U.S.

The NIST grants support industry-driven consortia in developing research plans and charting collaborative actions to solve high-priority technology challenges. Projects range from next-generation gas turbines and aerospace manufacturing to hybridized semiconductor and synthetic biology devices and glass manufacturing.

The ACS GCI project received funding for two years. The institute will collaborate with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers Separations Division, the Computational Molecular Science & Engineering Forum, the Industrial Fluid Properties Simulation Challenge, the Pine Chemicals Association, and several ACS GCI Industrial Roundtable member companies.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nominations sought for green pharmaceutical chemistry awards
Proposals sought for grants for green chemistry pharma research
Canada spends on cleantech

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE