Solvay Forms Venture To Treat Emissions

Solvay and Enirgi Chemicals have formed a joint venture called SolvAir Natural Solutions that will offer sodium bicarbonate to North American industrial firms looking to reduce emissions of acid gases such as sulfur dioxide and hydrochloric acid. Solvay is the world’s largest producer of sodium carbonate (soda ash) and is a producer of sodium bicarbonate in Green River, Wyo. The partners say the venture will source sodium bicarbonate from Enirgi’s Natural Soda business, which extracts naturally occurring sodium bicarbonate from deposits in northwestern Colorado.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter