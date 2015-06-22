Ecolab Buys Chinese Water Treatment Firm

Ecolab has acquired a controlling stake in Jianghai Environmental Protection, a Chinese supplier of equipment, chemicals, and services used in industrial water treatment. Jianghai had sales of $90 million in 2014 and employs 550 people. With customers primarily in the chemical and power industries, the firm operates two plants in the city of Changzhou, which is a three-hour drive northwest of Shanghai. Ecolab became involved in the Chinese water treatment market through its 2011 acquisition of Nalco.
