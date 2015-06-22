… As Penn Taps WuXi For Viral Vectors

The University of Pennsylvania’s gene therapy program and WuXi AppTec have entered into a collaboration that will allow the university to access WuXi’s viral vector production capabilities for use in delivering gene therapies. The partners plan to develop scalable viral vector manufacturing processes at a 145,000-sq-ft facility WuXi is constructing at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. Penn’s gene therapy program is focused on obtaining effective gene vectors from recombinant viruses.
