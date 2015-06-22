Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Smog Delicacies, Fizzy Coffee Fix

by Bethany Halford
June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gabriel Harp Center for Genomic Gastronomy
Meringue maker: Twilley whips up some egg-white foam in a chamber full of smog.
Writer Nicola Twilley whips up egg whites in a smog chamber.
Credit: Gabriel Harp Center for Genomic Gastronomy
Meringue maker: Twilley whips up some egg-white foam in a chamber full of smog.

Edible air pollution was on the menu at the Ideas City street festival, held last month in New York City. In addition to nibbling on lobster rolls and artisanal popsicles, festivalgoers could sample meringues made with smog.

Meringue’s key component—egg-white foam whipped to stiff-peak stage—consists of about 90% air. “Thanks to egg whites, we’re able to harvest the air,” writes food science expert Harold McGee in his culinary tome “On Food and Cooking.”

McGee’s words inspired Zack Denfeld, artist and cofounder of the experimental food group the Center for Genomic Gastronomy, and Nicola Twilley, writer and author of the blog Edible Geography. Denfeld and Twilley recently teamed up to create a smog-meringue-making cart, which re-creates different urban atmospheres and harvests them with egg-white foam that’s then baked into meringues.

“By transforming the largely unconscious process of breathing to the conscious act of eating, the smog-tasting cart aims to create a visceral, thought-provoking interaction with the air all around us,” Twilley writes on her blog.

Twilley and Denfeld created three types of smog meringue for the street festival: a 1950s London pea souper, a sulfur- and particulate-heavy fog; a 1950s Los Angeles photochemical smog, created by the reactions between sunlight, NOx, and partially combusted hydrocarbons; and a present-day Atlanta smog, which is like the L.A. smog with the addition of terpenes from pine trees and decaying plant matter.

They gave away thousands of nickel-sized smog meringues at the festival. And how did they taste? “Initially you taste sugar. It’s sweet the way a meringue would taste,” Twilley tells Newscripts. Then there’s the decidedly less delectable aftertaste. “It felt like the inside of your mouth was dirty,” she adds.

The cart will be making another appearance in October at the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York—the group that sponsored the project.

It’s unlikely that smog meringues will emerge as a hot food trend, but another gas-liquid combo is becoming quite popular: nitrogen-infused coffee. Known as nitro coffee, the cold beverage is reminiscent of Guinness stout, with a head of cascading bubbles.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Coffee on tap: Behold the bubbles of nitro coffee.
A pint of nitrogen-infused coffee is poured from a tap.
Credit: Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Coffee on tap: Behold the bubbles of nitro coffee.

The gas-infused brew bubbled up a couple of years ago from a few different coffeemakers. Food scientist Nate Armbrust introduced it at Portland, Ore.-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

“In a nitro beer, you’ve got a large amount of nitrogen, but you’ve also got some carbon dioxide present from the natural by-products of the fermentation. With coffee, we don’t have the luxury of being able to use CO2 because once CO2 goes into solution, it becomes carbonic acid, and any addition of acid to coffee destroys the flavor and makes it unpalatable,” Armbrust tells Newscripts.

So Armbrust had to figure out how to get N2 into the coffee without the help of CO2. The secret, he says, is to make the tiniest N2 bubbles possible and force them into the coffee using precisely controlled pressure. When poured properly, Armbrust says, the nitro coffee “seems like there’s cream in it, just because of the texture and the mouthfeel. But it’s just black coffee and gas.”

If you’ve got a jones for the fizzy java but can’t find it on tap near you, don’t worry. Both Stumptown and Austin, Texas-based Cuvée Coffee are selling the stuff in widget-loaded cans.

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon capture for craft beer, and liquor from whey
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sponsored content: The elements of cooking﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing comes to food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE