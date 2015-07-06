Advertisement

Environment

China Offers New Climate Pledge

by Cheryl Hogue
July 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 27
Credit: Shubert Ciencia
China’s Junliangcheng power plant in Tianjin burns coal.
China’s Junliangcheng power plant in Tianjin burns coal.

As part of global efforts to restrain human-caused climate change, China last week announced a new commitment for curbing its greenhouse gases. China, currently the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, said it would reduce its carbon intensity—the amount of CO2 emitted per unit of gross domestic product—by 60–65% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. Such action would likely slow the country’s growth of emissions. It dovetails with China’s commitment, made in late 2014, for its greenhouse gas emissions to start declining by 2030. It also builds on the country’s previous pledge to cut its carbon intensity by 40–45% by 2020. China’s announcement represents its support for a new global climate change treaty that is supposed to be completed in December. “China is underscoring its commitment to reaching a comprehensive climate agreement in Paris,” says Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists. Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, says, however, “China’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions is unattainable and unrealistic.”

